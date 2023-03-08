Pelicans optimistic about Zion Williamson returning from hamstring injury before end of regular season

Prior to tonight’s matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks, the organization announced an update on Zion Williamson, stating that he continues to heal from a right hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated again in another two weeks.

The injury originally occurred during the Jan. 2 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Williamson also re-aggravated the hamstring strain after having progressed to 3-on-3 work in early February.

Williamson is currently relegated to doing a lot of light exercise in his rehabilitation work.

“He’s building his strength,” Willie Green said in pregame. “Doing some pool workouts. He can get on the AlterG. He can get on the floor and spot shoot. So he’s progressing, but we’re extremely mindful that the last time we got to six weeks, he wasn’t quite ready.”

With five weeks remaining on the 2022-23 schedule, it’s fair to question whether we’ll see Williamson again. However, Green said “we’re definitely optimistic about” Williamson returning before the end of the regular season.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (31-34) vs Dallas Mavericks (34-32)

When: March 8, 6:30 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

