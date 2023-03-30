Don’t count out Pelicans against Jokic, Nuggets

It’s become a ritual to scoreboard watch for more than half of the Western Conference on non-game days over the past few weeks. As many are probably aware in New Orleans, yesterday was not a good day for the Pelicans.

The Suns, Clippers, Timberwolves, Lakers, Thunder, Mavericks and Jazz were all in action and only Dallas and Minnesota picked up L’s. So before the start of tonight’s slate of matchups, the Pelicans are ninth in the standings, needing to figure out a way to win as many of their remaining six regular season games as possible.

The Nuggets are the focus tonight and there may not be a larger challenge for any opponent than traveling to Denver. They’re nearly unbeatable at home, wielding a 32-6 record to date inside Ball Arena. Only the Memphis Grizzlies have a slightly better home winning percentage across the entire league.

Nikola Jokic is gunning for a third straight NBA MVP Award. He has a very strong case, averaging darn near a triple-double every time out (24.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists) on a team with the best overall record in the West.

Nikola Jokic is questionable with right calf tightness ahead of tomorrow’s game vs. New Orleans. — Mike Singer (@msinger) March 29, 2023

In perhaps a fortunate turn of events for the Pelicans, he may sit out tonight. Jokic was listed as questionable on yesterday’s injury report with right calf tightness.

Considering the Nuggets are on the first night of a back-to-back and needing to play the Suns in Phoenix tomorrow, it makes sense for Denver to rest their superstar for one of these two games. They’ve all but wrapped up the first seed in the West so the task at hand is beginning a deep playoff run as rested as possible — especially your most important players.

The Nuggets are 3-5 in games that Jokic has missed. If he sits, the Pelicans’ odds of winning obviously improve dramatically; however, recognize that New Orleans has played Denver quite tough with Jokic in the lineup.

The Pelicans beat the Nuggets 121-106 during the seven-game winning streak behind Jose Alvarado’s 38-point explosion, lost a 99-98 heartbreaker at home, and then saw a double-digit lead late in the first half evaporate in a Jan. 31 loss.

Notching the victory tonight could also serve as an important confidence booster for the Pelicans. Although their following four games will take place in the Smoothie King Center, all the opponents (Clippers, Kings, Grizzlies, Knicks) are cruising towards top 6 finishes in their respected conferences — so, automatic playoff berths.

I.e., The road won’t be easy.

In order to finish inside the top 10 of the Western Conference, the Pelicans are going to have to beat some good teams. There’s no time like the present, right?

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (38-38) at Denver Nuggets (51-24)

When: March 30, 9:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: TNT

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

