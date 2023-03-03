Trey Murphy moves back into starting lineup for Pelicans-Warriors matchup

Jonas Valanciunas will miss his second straight game, and third overall on the season, when the New Orleans Pelicans tip against the Golden State Warriors at 9:00 p.m. Central.

Willy Hernangomez will draw the start at center again for Willie Green’s squad.

With Josh Richardson unavailable for personal reasons, Trey Murphy will return to the starting lineup, joining CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones and Hernangomez.

The Warriors, who will be without the services of Stephen Curry for the 11th consecutive contest, will start Donte DiVincenzo, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (31-32) at Golden State Warriors (33-30)

When: March 3, 9:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

