Pelicans’ Trey Murphy available for Clippers matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans will have the services of Trey Murphy when they tip off against the Los Angeles Clippers tonight.

Murphy was listed as questionable on yesterday’s injury report with left great toe irritation. He’ll join Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain), Jose Alvarado (right tibial stress reaction) and E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) on the sidelines.

The Clippers will be without Paul George (right knee sprain), Norman Powell (left shoulder subluxation) and Brandon Boston Jr. (tailbone contusion).

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (36-37) at Los Angeles Clippers (39-35)

When: March 25, 9:30 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

For more Pelicans talk, subscribe to The Bird Calls podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow this author on Twitter at @OlehKosel.