Pelicans seek first 3-game winning streak since early February

The New Orleans Pelicans will face the Charlotte Hornets tonight, a squad that’s already been eliminated from postseason contention.

The Hornets will be without several key contributors. LaMelo Ball is out for the season after fracturing his right ankle and Mark Williams will miss his sixth straight game due to a sprained right thumb.

Since Ball went out, the Hornets have dropped seven of their last 10 games.

In other words, Thursday’s matchup is a game that the Pelicans must win.

New Orleans is listed as 9-point favorites a few hours before tip off. If they can notch the victory, it’ll mark three straight victories, pulling them to within a game of a .500 record on the season, and hopefully serve as a good springboard for the upcoming four-game road trip through the Western Conference.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (35-37) vs Charlotte Hornets (23-50)

When: March 23, 7:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

