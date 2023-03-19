Good fundamentals pave way for Pelicans’ 117-107 victory over Rockets

They accomplished what they could not several days ago.

The New Orleans Pelicans finished on top of the Houston Rockets, winning 117-107 in a game that, thankfully, lacked drama down the stretch.

The Pelicans nearly led wire to wire, grabbing the lead for good early in the first quarter, on the strength of exhibiting good fundamentals and smart basketball throughout.

Although Jalen Green was unstoppable, going off for 40 points, only Kevin Porter Jr. was able to find any success for the Rockets in the half court. That’s not how this Houston team prefers to operate. They strive to create a chaotic environment and get out into the open floor.

While they put the Rockets on the free throw line 38 times, the Pelicans not only did a fantastic job of taking care of the basketball (10 turnovers) and keeping the Rockets from playing in transition, they also held their own on the glass (39-36) and dominated the points in the paint battle by a 52-34 margin — a far cry from what had transpired on Friday.

“Experience,” Willie Green said in postgame. “We just went through it a couple of nights before. I looked at our guys in the huddle and said, ‘we’ve got an opportunity to win the game, but we’ve got to go do it. We’ve got to take care of the ball, we’ve got to get good looks and we have to get stops.’ To their credit, they went out and did it.”

There was a particular sequence in the fourth quarter, with the Pelicans leading 97-88 at the 8:08 mark, that exemplified the head coach’s marching orders. It was especially important to see them find success because the Rockets cut the Pelicans’ lead into single digits several times during the final 12 minutes.

Naji Marshall had space to either shoot or drive but opted to throw the ball to Jonas Valanciunas in the post. JV hit the hook shot. Then Brandon Ingram forced Porter to shoot a tough contested 3 on the other end. Dyson Daniels grabbed the miss and proceeded to hit a leaking Ingram down the sideline for an easy fast break lay-in.

The offense suffered few lulls, thanks to all the players consistently making the right reads and easy pass. This led to all three of New Orleans’ stars scoring more than 20 points each.

Valanciunas was spectacular yet again as the Rockets cannot contain him in one-on-one situations. The starting center set the tone with 21 points and 12 rebounds, but it was impressive to see that once the doubles started coming at him, the Pelicans were still able to find high percentage shots.

“We’re making a concerted effort to throw the ball to JV and allow him to operate,” Green said. “It creates offense for us.”

Ingram was the recipient of several good looks late when Valanciunas was surrounded by two Rockets. He converted those attempts, including a 3-ball and then a layup with 72 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

Ingram finished with 26 points on 50% shooting from the field. He also added nine assists.

While BI helped put a bowtie on the victory, CJ McCollum did most of his damage in the first three quarters. His overall solid efficiency led to the best line of the night for the Pelicans: 26 points, six rebounds, five assists, four 3s, two steals and two blocks.

Solid contributions from Herb Jones (13 points, four rebounds, three assists) and Trey Murphy (14 points, four rebounds, three 3s) led to all five New Orleans’ starters finishing in double figures.

With the victory, the Pelicans sit only half a game behind the Timberwolves and Jazz for spots in the play-in tournament.

Up next, the Pelicans will return to New Orleans for a two-game home stand, with very winnable contests against the Spurs and Hornets — two teams that have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Although the last few months have been incredibly shaky for the Pelicans, action beyond the regular season remains a very realistic scenario for this New Orleans team. They just have to repeat Sunday’s performance more times than not.

For more Pelicans talk, subscribe to The Bird Calls podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow this author on Twitter at @OlehKosel.