 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Another matchup against Rockets awaits, but it’s difficult to remain hopeful about Pelicans

New Orleans can’t avoid setting new low points on the season

By Oleh Kosel
/ new
New Orleans Pelicans v Houston Rockets Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Although 12 regular season games are left on the schedule and the team sits just a game out of the play-in tournament, it’s nearly impossible to remain hopeful about the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans have dropped two straight “must-wins,” with Friday’s defeat coming at the hands of an opponent that has occupied the cellar of the Western Conference for the overwhelming majority of the season.

Giving up a 22-0 run after jumping out to a 26-12 lead was inexcusable, but coughing up a 15-point lead with less than 10 minutes left in regulation was worse. That directly led to the 114-112 loss to the Houston Rockets, setting a new low point for the Pelicans.

Jonas Valanciunas, who was absolutely dominant in his minutes (22 points, 17 rebounds, four blocks) and very deserving of a few more touches down the stretch, stated it best in postgame.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned, be careful about declaring anything rock bottom because the Pelicans seemingly manage to astound in a negative fashion just a little more every few games or so.

Based on their recent pattern of play, the Pelicans will probably find a way to beat the Rockets tonight, only to disappoint against the Spurs and/or Hornets later this week.

If that sounds too pessimistic, you haven’t been paying close enough attention over the last few months.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (33-37) at Houston Rockets (18-52)

When: March 19, 6:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

For more Pelicans talk, subscribe to The Bird Calls podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow this author on Twitter at @OlehKosel.

More From The Bird Writes

Loading comments...