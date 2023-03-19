Another matchup against Rockets awaits, but it’s difficult to remain hopeful about Pelicans

Although 12 regular season games are left on the schedule and the team sits just a game out of the play-in tournament, it’s nearly impossible to remain hopeful about the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans have dropped two straight “must-wins,” with Friday’s defeat coming at the hands of an opponent that has occupied the cellar of the Western Conference for the overwhelming majority of the season.

Giving up a 22-0 run after jumping out to a 26-12 lead was inexcusable, but coughing up a 15-point lead with less than 10 minutes left in regulation was worse. That directly led to the 114-112 loss to the Houston Rockets, setting a new low point for the Pelicans.

Jonas Valanciunas, who was absolutely dominant in his minutes (22 points, 17 rebounds, four blocks) and very deserving of a few more touches down the stretch, stated it best in postgame.

Jonas Valanciunas on the Pelicans' 4th quarter:



"We kind of gave up. We kind of let down ... We relaxed. I don't know what to say. We shit the bed." — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) March 18, 2023

If there’s one thing we’ve learned, be careful about declaring anything rock bottom because the Pelicans seemingly manage to astound in a negative fashion just a little more every few games or so.

Based on their recent pattern of play, the Pelicans will probably find a way to beat the Rockets tonight, only to disappoint against the Spurs and/or Hornets later this week.

If that sounds too pessimistic, you haven’t been paying close enough attention over the last few months.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (33-37) at Houston Rockets (18-52)

When: March 19, 6:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

