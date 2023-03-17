Pelicans-Rockets matchup: “The goal is to come out and process the message”

The New Orleans Pelicans head coach was seemingly as somber as we’ve seen him this season during Friday’s pregame conference when discussing the goals of Wednesday’s team meeting.

“The goal is to come out and process the message,” Green said prior to tip off against the Houston Rockets. “Accept it and figure out ways that we can — not figure out ways, we know ways that we can be better, but we have to do it. It has to transfer over to the court. It has to transfer over into our habits. When he have meetings like that, that’s what you want to gain out of them.”

The head coach’s mood is understandable. The team has never struggled more with consistency from an effort and execution standpoint during his tenure, especially with urgency at an all-time high for the last several weeks.

Time to put up or shut up, Pels.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (33-36) at Houston Rockets (17-52)

When: March 17, 7:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

