Brandon Ingram returning to action for Pelicans-Lakers matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans will get a nice boost to the rotation against the Los Angeles Lakers in Tuesday’s matchup, with Brandon Ingram getting upgraded to available.

Ingram had missed the last several games with a right ankle sprain. The Pelicans were able to win one of two games over the weekend in his absence, but considering the mammoth importance of posting a victory over the Lakers, there’s an added premium on his availability for tonight.

Anthony Davis is expected to play after being listed as probable on yesterday’s L.A. injury report.

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (33-35) vs Los Angeles Lakers (33-35)

When: March 14, 7:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

