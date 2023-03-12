Larry Nance Jr available for Pelicans-Trail Blazers matchup

Larry Nance Jr., who was listed as questionable to play on the latest injury report, is available for Willie Green’s squad when the New Orleans Pelicans host the Portland Trail Blazers shortly.

Nance had missed the previous six games with a left ankle sprain that he sustained early in the matchup against the Knicks in New York several weeks ago.

Brandon Ingram, however, remains out with a right ankle sprain.

“He worked out again today, but he’s still feeling a little bit of soreness,” Green said in pregame.

A little bit of soreness results in a DNP for Ingram? Please give our pertinent preview, which details the importance of stars and their availability, a read.

Sigh.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (32-35) vs Portland Trail Blazers (31-36)

When: March 12, 6:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

