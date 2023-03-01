Hernangomez replacing injured Valanciunas in starting lineup for Pelicans-Trail Blazers matchup

In addition to Zion Williamson, Larry Nance Jr. and Jose Alvarado, the New Orleans Pelicans will be without Jonas Valanciunas against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Josh Richardson is available and in the starting lineup, though, after being listed as questionable on yesterday’s injury report.

Valanciunas, who will only miss his second game of the season, is getting replaced by Willy Hernangomez at center.

The multitude of absences will also open up playing time for other reserves, including Dyson Daniels and Kira Lewis Jr.

“It’s hard on Jose, being out for awhile,” Willie Green said in pregame. “But there’s an opportunity with the injuries. So Dyson and Kira will get a look tonight and they’ve got to get after it.”

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (30-32) at Portland Trail Blazers (29-32)

When: March 1, 9:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

