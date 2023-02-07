Ingram, Valanciunas available to play against Hawks

Brandon Ingram (left great toe soreness) and Jonas Valanciunas (right quadriceps soreness), who were both listed as probable on the latest injury report, are available to play against the Atlanta Hawks tonight after having positive pregame workouts.

The New Orleans Pelicans will seek their third straight victory after dropping 10 straight and 15 of their previous 18 before notching wins against the Lakers and Kings over the weekend.

Despite currently sitting in ninth overall, the New Orleans Pelicans have the fourth-best home record in the Western Conference. The 19-9 record is accompanied by solid offensive and defensive numbers, with a very good +5.9 net rating.

In other news, there had been some hope that Zion Williamson might return from a right hamstring strain before the All-Star break. However, Willie Green downplayed that notion in pregame by not sounding optimistic about the regular starting lineup (CJ-Herb-BI-Zion-JV) playing together sometime during the next four games.

“I don’t think we’ll see it before the All-Star break, but we’ll see.”

There’s an expectation that a more complete update will be announced tomorrow following practice.

Trey Murphy and Jose Alvarado will not be on the same team for the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars. Murphy will be on Team Deron, with Franz Wagner and Jalen Green, while Alvarado shall play for Team Pau, alongside Paolo Banchero and Scottie Barnes.

Deron Williams, Joakim Noah and Pau Gasol drafted their teams today for 2023 Jordan Rising Stars. Each legend selected seven players from the pool of 21 NBA rookies and sophomores. Jason Terry will lead the team of seven NBA G League players.



The Rising Stars rosters: pic.twitter.com/3OfO7fzSPR — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 7, 2023

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (28-27) vs Atlanta Hawks (27-27)

When: February 7, 6:30 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

