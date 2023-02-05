Ingram, Valanciunas OUT for Pelicans matchup against Kings

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without three of their usual starters when they face the Sacramento Kings later this evening.

Brandon Ingram (left great toe soreness) and Jonas Valanciunas (right quadriceps soreness) will join Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) on the sidelines.

Valanciunas had an MRI done and it came back clean. However, the Pelicans are holding him out due to some soreness in the area.

This will be the first missed game of the season for Valanciunas.

Willie Green noted that Ingram is also dealing with soreness. BI noted to media last night that pain management remains a thing, so it’s not surprising that he’s yet to play on both ends of a back-to-back since returning from an absence that spanned 29 games

De’Aaron Fox will miss his second straight game for the Kings due to personal reasons. Sacramento has posted a 1-3 record on the season in games without their starting point guard.

In other news around the league, Kyrie Irving is headed to Dallas after the Mavericks acquired him from the Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and several future draft assets (unprotected 2029 first-round pick, second-round picks in 2027 and 2029). Markieff Morris is also headed to Dallas in the deal.

New Orleans’ next matchup against Dallas is about a month away, when they’ll host the Mavericks on March 8. Potentially, Zion Williamson could be back, making for must-see tv against Luka Doncic and Irving.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (27-27) vs Sacramento Kings (29-22)

When: February 5, 6:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

