Pelicans go extra mile by resuming practice sessions early over All-Star break

The New Orleans Pelicans will kick off their post-All-Star break schedule with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors on this Thursday.

There’s reason to believe the team is as ready to tackle their remaining regular season schedule as possible. In addition to having eight days of rest from game action, there are other positives surrounding the Pelicans.

Good health is key for this team and things are trending in the right direction. Larry Nance Jr. has been upgraded to available on the latest injury report. While Dyson Daniels sounds unlikely to play tonight, his return seems imminent as he was probable for the Raptors game on yesterday’s report.

Updated Injury Report:



Available

Larry Nance Jr. (Left Core Muscle Soreness)



Questionable

Dyson Daniels (Right Ankle Sprain) https://t.co/wzTyz7aYI8 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 23, 2023

The Pelicans also made good use of their time off by resuming practice much earlier than most teams do following the All-Star festivities.

“We’re having practice, as we record this at 6:00 p.m.,” CJ McCollum said on his latest podcast. “We don’t play until Thursday. For the listeners out there, today is Tuesday. A lot of team’s wouldn’t be practicing today. A lot of teams will be practicing on Wednesday and certain players probably wouldn’t be showing up until Thursday.

“So I say all this to say that we’re in the mindset of winning now, developing our players now, taking advantage of the opportunity that’s in front of us.”

This is good news because the Pelicans entered the break on a really sour note — getting waxed by the Los Angeles Lakers on February 15.

For an in-depth look at what’s been ailing the Pelicans of late, please give my article a read where most of the woes stem from the current starting lineup’s inability to hold their own against opponents.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (30-29) at Toronto Raptors (28-31)

When: February 23, 6:30 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

