Pelicans to face Mavericks under less than ideal circumstances

The New Orleans Pelicans were not able to leave Denver in typical fashion until earlier today due to icy weather conditions in Dallas.

Tonight’s matchup against the Mavericks also imposed an additional travel hurdle upon arrival. The team buses did not arrive on the tarmac in time to pick the players up after disembarking their aircraft.

Aaaaaannnnddddd the buses aren’t here to pick us up — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) February 2, 2023

How the adverse travel conditions impact the Pelicans is anyone’s guess. Although they took advantage of the additional day in Denver by having a full practice, game-day routines and normal preparation were undoubtedly affected.

Either way, the Pelicans still face the same hurdle of winning their first game since January 13. If they go on to lose their 10th straight contest on this Thursday, they’ll slip behind the Trail Blazers with one more L in the loss column — and hopefully momentarily, out of the play-in tournament seeding.

Let’s Geaux!!!

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (26-26) at Dallas Mavericks (27-25)

When: February 2, 7:30 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

