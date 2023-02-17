Here’s a full list of 2023 NBA All-Star events happening this weekend

The 2023 NBA All-Star weekend is here and the New Orleans Pelicans will field several representatives in the festivities.

Trey Murphy and Jose Alvarado will play in Friday’s Jordan Rising Stars Challenge, featuring four unique teams. Murphy will be on Team Deron Williams, while Alvarado on Team Pau Gasol.

Deron Williams, Joakim Noah and Pau Gasol drafted their teams today for 2023 Jordan Rising Stars. Each legend selected seven players from the pool of 21 NBA rookies and sophomores. Jason Terry will lead the team of seven NBA G League players.



The Rising Stars rosters: pic.twitter.com/3OfO7fzSPR — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 7, 2023

There’s a chance that Murphy and Alvarado square off against one another, pending how the three-game schedule shakes out. The format for The Rising Stars Challenge is as follows, per NBA.com:

All three games will be played to a Final Target Score, which means the game will end on a made basket or free throw rather than time expiring. The two semifinal games – Game 1 and Game 2 – will be played to a Final Target Score of 40. The final game, featuring the winners, will be played to a Final Target Score of 25 to determine the tournament champion. Game 1: Team A vs. Team B Game 2: Team C vs. Team D Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Fans will also get a chance to see Murphy’s high-flying abilities during All-Star Saturday Night in the AT&T Slam Dunk.

According to Draft Kings, Murphy carries the worst odds of winning the slam dunk event at +320. Mac McClung (+160), Jericho Sims (+200) and Kenyon Martin Jr. (+250) are all favored ahead of Murphy.

In my opinion, Murphy is getting slept on just a bit as we’ve witnessed a number of impressive in-game slams this season.

SHEESH! Trey Murphy with a HUGE THROWDOWN



The @PelicansNBA have taken the lead in Q3 on the NBA App

https://t.co/1pomR04bRi https://t.co/DqcmRUFtF9 pic.twitter.com/9JV0z2jJuG — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2022

The Slam Dunk will be preceded by two other events: The Kia Skills Challenge ...

The Kia Skills Challenge participants and teams ⬇️



Event format and rules: https://t.co/VAIPdW1jWl pic.twitter.com/ur44fm07JN — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 15, 2023

... and the Starry 3-Point Contest.

The STARRY 3-Point Contest participants ⬇️



Event format and rules: https://t.co/sBwYC60rDx pic.twitter.com/J1z01oUgpH — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 15, 2023

Zion Williamson, who was named an All-Star starter in late January, will not participate in Sunday’s All-Star game after re-aggravating a right hamstring strain last week. Lauri Markkanen will replace Williamson in the starting lineup.

The updated #NBAAllStar player pool



For up-to-date news, info, highlights and MORE head to the 2023 NBA All-Star Hub on the NBA App!



➡️https://t.co/Hsbws0F17a pic.twitter.com/Y8zOcq4H4p — NBA (@NBA) February 10, 2023

2023 All-Star Schedule

Friday, February 17

Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN, 6:00 p.m. CT)

Jordan Rising Stars (TNT, 8:00 p.m. CT)

Saturday, February 18

NBA x HBCU Classic (NBA TV / TNT / ESPN 2, 3:00 p.m. CT)

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (TNT, 8:00 p.m. CT)

Sunday, February 19

NBA G League Next Up Game (NBA TV, 2:00 p.m. CT)

All-Star Draft (TNT, 6:30 p.m. CT)

NBA All-Star Game (TNT, 7:30 p.m. CT)

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

For more Pelicans talk, subscribe to The Bird Calls podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow this author on Twitter at @OlehKosel.