McCollum IN, Nance OUT for Pelicans-Lakers matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans will have the services of their regular starting point guard against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight.

While Zion Williamson (re-aggravated right hamstring strain), Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) and Larry Nance Jr. (left groin soreness) remain out, CJ McCollum (right ankle sprain), who was listed as questionable on the latest injury report, is available to play in Los Angeles.

LeBron James, who was questionable to play with left ankle soreness, remains a game-time decision for Darvin Ham. If he can suit up, this will be first time that James plays alongside Malik Beasley, Jared Vanderbilt, D’Angelo Russell, and potentially Mo Bamba, if he sees game action.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (30-28) at Los Angeles Lakers (26-32)

When: February 15, 9:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

