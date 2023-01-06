Larry Nance Jr., Willy Hernangomez available for Pelicans-Nets matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans roster is getting an upgrade for Friday’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

Larry Nance Jr., who had missed the previous four games with neck spasms/left shoulder soreness, is returning to active duty for Willie Green.

“I feel good,” Nance said after the shootaround. “When it rains, it pours. I was beat up there for a good little bit, but I feel better.”

Nance also indicated this morning that he would go through his pregame workout before making a determination on his availability.

Everything apparently checked out in the last hour because the Pelicans announced he’ll be in uniform against a very hot Nets team.

Willy Hernangomez, who suffered a left ankle sprain in the win over the Rockets, is available too.

Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) and Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) are out.

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (24-14) vs Brooklyn Nets (25-13)

When: January 6, 2023, 6:30 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

For more Pelicans talk, subscribe to The Bird Calls podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow this author on Twitter at @OlehKosel.