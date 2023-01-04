New Orleans Pelicans welcome “no improvement” Houston Rockets

The New Orleans Pelicans will aim to snap their two-game skid against the Houston Rockets tonight and there’s a good chance they’ll be able to jump back into the win column.

The Pels have been fantastic at home (16-4) and fared well against sub-.500 opponents (12-5). Additionally, the Rockets have lost nine of their last 10 games, rarely beat above-.500 teams (5-20) and reportedly have experienced no growth as unit.

Eric Gordon asked about #Rockets improvement from when the season started:



"There's no improvement." pic.twitter.com/WWB8Gf3wdI — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) January 1, 2023

Eric Gordon’s message couldn’t have been any clearer on New Year’s Eve. He’s desperate to experience winning, but the Rockets have not proven capable despite relatively good health — all their typical starters have appeared in at least 31 of their 37 games.

Only Jae’Sean Tate is unavailable for Houston this evening, while New Orleans will be without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Larry Nance Jr. and EJ Lidell.

For more on why the Pelicans could potentially survive going any length of time without both B.I. and Z, please give this article from earlier today a read.

Let’s Geaux, Pels!

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (23-14) vs Houston Rockets (10-27)

When: January 4, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

For more Pelicans talk, subscribe to The Bird Calls podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow this author on Twitter at @OlehKosel.