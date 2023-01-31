NBA announces selections of Trey Murphy and Jose Alvarado to 2023 Jordan Rising Stars

The New Orleans Pelicans will be well represented at the Jordan Rising Stars mini tournament during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend. Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy were selected earlier today to participate in the 28-player pool that features 11 NBA rookies and 10 sophomores plus seven G League players.

All three games of the Jordan Rising Stars will be played on Friday, Feb. 17, in Salt Lake City beginning at 8:00 p.m. CT.

Herb Jones, who was selected a year ago as a rookie to the event, did not get a return invite, but one wouldn't know that result based on the exuberance displayed for his teammates.

Murphy is in the midst of a really solid sophomore campaign, more than doubling most of his averages from his rookie season, with 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 3s.

Murphy will also be a participant in the All-Star weekend’s dunk contest.

Alvarado is considered by many as one of the best backup point guards in the league. He is averaging 9.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals, though, one has to believe that the improvement witnessed in his 3-point shot is responsible for catapulting him into that lofty discussion.

In other good news, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum are expected to be in the starting lineup against the Denver Nuggets after not being listed on yesterday’s injury report.

The Pelicans have lost eight straight games and are listed as 6.5-point underdogs for tonight’s matchup, but perhaps recent positivity along with improved play of late can spark them to an unlikely victory.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (26-25) at Denver Nuggets (34-16)

When: January 31, 2023, 9:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: TNT

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

