Ingram, McCollum OUT for Pelicans-Bucks matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without all three of their big guns against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, with Brandon Ingram (left great toe injury recovery) and CJ McCollum (right thumb spain) joining Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) on the inactive list.

Dyson Daniels remains out with a right ankle sprain.

The Pelicans are obviously giving several players an extra day of rest. Ingram was not expected to play on the second night of a back-to-back after missing 29 games and being on a minutes restriction since returning. McCollum’s thumb was seen wrapped in last night’s game, but it can't be overlooked that he has done a lot of heavy lifting this season, starting 45 of 50 games, and his numbers have slipped since a torrid five-week stretch.

Over the last seven games, McCollum’s averages (21.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 3.3 turnovers, 40.9 FG%, 31.7 3PT%) pale in comparison to his production after overcoming COVID-19 (26.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 3.1 turnovers, 47.4 FG%, 46.5 3PT%).

The Bucks will be without Serge Ibaka and Bobby Portis, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable.

The Pelicans are currently in fifth place but five Western Conference teams sit one game back or less in the standings. Several more losses and New Orleans could find themselves not only outside of the playoff picture but the play-in seeding as well.

January has been most unkind.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (26-24) at Milwaukee Bucks (32-17)

When: January 29, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA TV, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

