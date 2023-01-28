Brandon Ingram to receive minutes increase for Pelicans matchup against Wizards

Brandon Ingram will remain on a minutes restriction for Saturday’s matchup against the Washington Wizards, but “he will have a bit of a minute increase tonight,” per Willie Green in pregame.

In Wednesday’s 111-102 loss to the Timberwolves, Ingram put up a line of 13/5/5 in just under 26 minutes, struggling immensely with his rhythm with just four makes in 18 shot attempts.

With Ingram back in the lineup, look for Naji Marshall, who was also returning from injury against the Wolves, to give The Second Line a much needed boost. Since Zion Williamson strained his hamstring, the Pelicans bench is producing 31.8 points (20th) and sits in the bottom third in field goal percentage, three-point percentage and free throw percentage.

Prior to Williamson’s injury, the bench was more effective with league-average production in those categories.

The Wizards will be without Kristaps Porzingis, who sprained his left ankle last Saturday in Washington’s matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (26-23) vs Washington Wizards (22-26)

When: January 28, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

