Brandon Ingram, Naji Marshall returning from injury for Pelicans-Timberwolves matchup

In the midst of a five-game losing streak, the timing couldn’t be any better for the New Orleans Pelicans. After being sidelined with a left great toe contusion for 29 games, Brandon Ingram is making his much-anticipated return tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ingram has appeared in 15 of New Orleans’ first 48 games, posting averages of 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He’s on pace to record the most lethal season of his career from 3-point range. Were his 46.7 3PT% to qualify for the leaderboard, Ingram would rank second only to Damion Lee’s 48.4 3PT%.

Also returning to the lineup for Willie Green’s squad, Naji Marshall is available after missing the previous three contests with right great toe soreness.

Marshall has been a revelation this season. He’s posting career highs in numerous categories, but he has particularly shined as a starter, with averages of 15.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals across 17 games. He’s also shot the ball noticeably better as a starter, as evidenced by a 47.2 FG% and 36.6 3PT% versus a 39.0 FG% and 30.1 3PT% off the bench.

Green mentioned in pregame media that Dyson Daniels “will be out for a little bit of time,” after suffering what appeared to be a significant right ankle sprain in last night’s matchup against the Nuggets.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (26-22) vs Minnesota Timberwolves (24-25)

When: January 25, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

