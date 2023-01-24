Positive news updates on Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson

Jaxson Hayes is moving into the starting lineup for the New Orleans Pelicans matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

He’ll start alongside CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy and Jonas Valanciunas, sending Dyson Daniels to the bench.

Brandon Ingram (left big toe contusion) and Naji Marshall (right big toe soreness) are out, but Willie Green said to pregame media that he is “definitely hopeful” about Ingram’s availability tomorrow against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

There was also news of a positive update on Zion Williamson. The results of his latest imaging showed that Williamson’s hamstring is healing as expected and he is making good progress with his recovery.

Williamson will be re-evaluated in two weeks, but he can now start the process of returning to the basketball court.

“The first step is that he’ll be on the court, but more stationary shooting, stationary ball-handling, a little movement as far as off the court,” Green said. “We’ll progress from there, but for right now, that’s the next step for him.”

Nikola Jokic, who was questionable with a hamstring injury, will play for the Nuggets.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (26-21) vs Denver Nuggets (33-14)

When: January 24, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

