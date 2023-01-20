Herb Jones IN, Naji Marshall OUT for Pelicans-Magic matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans will welcome back Herb Jones into the fold against the Orlando Magic, though Naji Marshall will miss tonight’s matchup due to right great toe soreness, per Willie Green in pregame media.

Jones had missed the previous four games with a right lower back contusion.

According to the head coach, the team had a “good practice” yesterday after looking in the mirror, so a bounce-back effort should be expected after they suffered the most lopsided defeat of the season against the Miami Heat.

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read, which also includes a look at potentially turning to Kira Lewis Jr. for minutes in the rotation.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (26-18) at Orlando Magic (16-28)

When: January 20, 2023, 6:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

