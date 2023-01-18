Short-handed Pelicans to battle Heat

It’s been a broken record of sorts for the last handful of games.

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without the majority of their usual starting lineup, this time coming against the Miami Heat, as Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain), Brandon Ingram (great left toe contusion) and Herb Jones (right low back contusion) are all out for the Wednesday matchup.

The Heat, on the other hand, will have the services of Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin. Both were listed on Miami’s previous injury report. Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Omer Yurtseven are out.

For a look at how the 44 missed games between Williamson and Ingram compare to other star duos on good teams, please give this article a read.

Let’s Geaux, Pels!

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (26-18) vs Miami Heat (24-21)

When: January 18, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

