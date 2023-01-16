BI, Herb and Zion unavailable for Pelicans matchup with Cavaliers

The New Orleans Pelicans will face the Cleveland Cavaliers at the top of the hour and Willie Green will be without three-fifths of his regular starters once more.

Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) and Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) were ruled out ahead of today’s matchup, and the head coach ruled out Herb Jones (right low back contusion) in his pregame interview.

Taking the floor at tip-off, thus, will be CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy, Herb Jones and Jonas Valanciunas.

This grouping has started the previous two games, losing in Boston while notching a W in Detroit.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (26-17) at Cleveland Cavaliers (27-17)

When: January 16, 2023, 2:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

