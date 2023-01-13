Pelicans-Pistons matchup; glancing at 2023 All-Star fan voting returns

The New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons will do battle tonight, but let’s quickly discuss the All-Star fan voting returns.

The results from the second return were published yesterday and there’s no change from the first one in regards to two deserving Pelicans.

Zion Williamson remains on the heels of Anthony Davis as the fourth-leading vote getter for a spot in the Western Conference frontcourt. Meanwhile, CJ McCollum has failed to crack the top 10 among Western Conference guards twice now.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant lead their respective conferences in the second fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T.



Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each.



The next fan update is Jan. 19. pic.twitter.com/SEwhsuNWcE — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 12, 2023

In my opinion, Williamson should be a shoe-in selection and a strong argument can be made on behalf of McCollum — which I’ll post in an article over the weekend.

Glancing at others who have weighed in on their All-Star favorites, it’s obvious that McCollum isn’t getting near the love that he should for his production and importance on one of the best teams in the West.

But first, let’s hope to watch the Pelicans take care of business against a poor Pistons team that will be without Cade Cunningham for the rest of the season, and will also be missing Marvin Bagley and Jalen Duran tonight.

New Orleans is 5-2 on the road against sub-.500 teams. That mark should improve to 6-2 despite Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram remaining unavailable.

Let’s Geaux!

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (25-17) at Detroit Pistons (12-33)

When: January 13, 2023, 6:00 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: WRNO 99.5

