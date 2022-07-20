Reacts Survey: Which Summer Pelican should be front-runner for two-way contract?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in New Orleans Pelicans fans and fans across the country.

Trey Murphy III undoubtedly shined the brightest for the Pelicans in summer league action with averages of 26.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals across two games, but several of his teammates also stood out.

The New Orleans front office has already smartly rewarded Daeqwon Plowden with an Exhibit 10 contract, per Will Guillory of The Athletic. However, there’s a remaining two-way contract sitting vacant. If E.J. Liddell isn’t eventually selected to fill that spot, who should be the current front runner for it?

Deividas Sirvydis aggressively looked to shoot the outside jumper and showed plenty of accuracy: 15.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 3s, 41.9 3PT%

Daeqwon Plowden produced fantastic results in limited minutes (16.1): 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 3s, 64.7 FG%

John Butler showed the potential with a perfect shooting day from the field in the last game: 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 3s, 1.0 blocks

Jared Harper was instant offense and displayed solid playmaking after Dyson Daniels went down with an ankle injury: 17.5 points, 4.3 assists, 1.8 turnovers, 1.5 steals

If there’s someone else deserving to sit atop this list, please post the name in the comments below. We’ll post the results soon!

