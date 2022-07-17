Pelicans battle Thunder to close out 2022 summer league trip

A matchup between the Pelicans and Thunder a week ago would have been must-watch television. Among others, Chet Holmgren, Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy and Josh Giddey would have all been on the floor. Alas, welcome to the last game on the summer league schedule where rosters are decimated by various injuries, precautionary DNPs and rest.

To be fair though, today marks the last time we’ll see anyone donning the New Orleans jersey until September. So let’s just enjoy the basketball.

Furthermore, there are several interesting players to keep an eye because they could wind up in training camp and eventually be playing for the Birmingham Squadron.

Daeqwon Plowden, Deividas Sirvydis and Jared Harper top this list, with Tyrique Jones, John Petty Jr. and Elijah Stewart all meriting an eye too.

Here’s to closing out this Las Vegas trip with a few good memories and only healthy bodies.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (2-2) vs Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1)

When: July 17, 5:00 p.m. Central

Where to watch: NBA TV

