Game thread: Less heralded summer league Pelicans have opportunity against Wizards

The Pelicans and Wizards will do battle later today, but the excitement level has been curtailed noticeably by events in recent days for New Orleans fans.

This was supposed to be a matchup between a couple of teams featuring two top 2022 draft picks. A sprained right ankle sustained in the first game is expected to keep Dyson Daniels out of action for the rest of summer league.

While Johnny Davis will be on the floor for the Wizards, the Pelicans will also be without E.J. Liddell, and unfortunately his injury sits on the frightful end of the spectrum.

In the game against the Hawks on Monday, Liddell needed to be helped off the floor in the second half after he collapsed awkwardly. Many onlookers feared the worst and an MRI revealed a torn ACL in his right knee yesterday.

The official word is that Liddell is out indefinitely. Odds appear high that he’ll miss the entire upcoming season.

It’ll be interesting to monitor whether Liddell receives a two-way deal or the Pelicans make room on the roster and award him a full NBA contract.

With Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall having concluded their summer league play, with Jose Alvarado not expected to suit up at all, there’s an opportunity for less heralded members of the roster to shine.

Daeqwon Plowden took advantage of his playing time against the Hawks, scoring 16 points beautifully in 24 minutes. Jared Harper and Tyrique Jones had effective games as well. Watch for who steps up tonight and gives the Pelicans something to think about for the future.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (1-1) at Washington Wizards (1-1)

When: July 13, 5:00 p.m. Central

Where to watch: NBA TV

