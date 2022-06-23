Reacts: Pelicans fans prefer to stay at No. 8 in 2022 NBA Draft

In an article that was posted yesterday, I asked fans whether they would prefer to see the Pelicans move up in the NBA draft, perhaps attaining the Kings’ fourth overall pick that’s supposedly available, stand pat, or trade down, say with the Thunder and possibly look to add Luguentz Dort and No. 12 for No. 8?

The overwhelming voting majority decided on wanting to see the Pelicans keep their eighth overall pick.

These results honestly do not surprise me. The cost of trading up is reportedly astronomical, the Pelicans already possess a nice mix of stars and depth and there’s expected to be a good player that fits well with the roster sitting at No. 8.

As I wrote earlier today, I’m really hoping that New Orleans’ draft pick morphs into either Dyson Daniels or Jeremy Sochan. Fingers crossed!

