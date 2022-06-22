Pelicans Reacts Survey: Respond to latest NBA draft chatter!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in New Orleans Pelicans fans and fans across the country.

NBA draft rumors are heating up and the New Orleans Pelicans continue to get mentioned of potentially being a team on the move in this draft if their top choices are off the board when it’s time to make a selection at the eighth overall pick, per B/R’s Jack Fischer.

Teams selecting behind the New Orleans Pelicans have painted them as a trade-down candidate, particularly with OKC at No. 12, if New Orleans officials’ prioritized targets are not still on the board at No. 8. Rivals believe Dyson Daniels and Bennedict Mathurin are the Pelicans’ top choices in that slot.

That’s interesting because ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has the Pelicans selecting Dyson Daniels in his latest mock draft as the Portland Trail Blazers might suddenly be enamored with Shaedon Sharpe if they retain the seventh overall pick. Sharpe’s workout performances have grown stronger and Damian Lillard is reportedly a big fan of the Kentucky prospect.

Givony did go on to mention that the Phoenix Suns could be a trade partner for the Pelicans, possibly dangling Cameron Johnson “in order to free up salary-cap flexibility to keep Deandre Ayton.”

So, for the sake of curiosity, what should the Pelicans do tomorrow? Would you prefer they move up, perhaps attaining the Kings’ fourth overall pick that’s supposedly available, stand pat, or trade down, say with the Thunder and possibly look to add Luguentz Dort and No. 12 for No. 8?

