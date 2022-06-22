When and how to watch the 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft will be held Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, kicking off at 8:00 pm local time. There are several broadcast options from which to catch all the action: ABC, ESPN or the ESPN app.

After Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero come off the board — and presumably it’ll happen in that order, the rest of the draft is supposed to be a crapshoot. Will the Sacramento Kings select Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray or trade the fourth overall pick? More importantly, who will still be siting there for the New Orleans Pelicans when their pick rolls around at No. 8??

In case you need some help throwing down money on a prospect or two, have a look at the latest odds over at DraftKings. Two players that have consistently been linked to the Pelicans, the betting draft positions of Bennedict Mathurin and Dyson Daniels sit just slightly ahead of No. 8. Here are their current odds:

Mathurin Under 6.5: -285

Mathurin Over 6.5: +200

Daniels Under 7.5: -170

Daniels Over 7.5: +140

What: 2022 NBA Draft

When: June 23, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Where to watch: ABC (only first round), ESPN, ESPN App

