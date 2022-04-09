Game thread: With Morant returning and Ingram out, Pelicans need total team effort against Grizzlies

Brandon Ingram will miss a second consecutive contest when the New Orleans Pelicans battle the Grizzlies in Memphis. After reaggravating his right hamstring a few games ago, this will mark his 12th contest on the sidelines in the last 17 games due to the same injury.

Devonte’ Graham will draw the start in Ingram’s place.

Ja Morant, who’s missed nine straight games due to a sore right knee, is back in the lineup for the Grizzlies. Memphis won seven consecutive games before dropping the last two without their superstar.

For more on today’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (36-44) at Memphis Grizzlies (55-25)

When: April 9, 2022, 5:00 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA TV, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

For more Pelicans talk, subscribe to The Bird Calls podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow this author on Twitter at @OlehKosel.