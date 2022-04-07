Zion doing 5-on-5 work; Graham replaces Ingram (hamstring) in starting lineup vs Trail Blazers

After missing the last contest against the Sacramento Kings with right ankle soreness, the New Orleans Pelicans will have Jonas Valanciunas back in the lineup. Brandon Ingram, however, is out for tonight’s game versus the Portland Trail Blazers following a reaggravation of his right hamstring.

“I don’t know if it was a specific moment {in the last game against the Kings}, but he definitely aggravated {his hamstring} a bit, so he is out tonight” Willie Green said to pregame media.

“We just don’t want to risk putting him on the floor — he’s feeling sore from his hamstring — and causing further damage. If it takes a day or a day and half for it to calm down, and he gets treatment with our medical team, then that’s what he’ll do. But we don’t anticipate he’ll miss a play-in game or anything like that.”

Green also addressed the status of Zion Williamson, and it appears the star power forward has taken another step forward.

“He’s playing against the coaches and some of our guys are jumping in, but he’s playing in more of a controlled scrimmage,” Green said. “That’s what he’s progressed to, but past that, there is no update on him. He is where he is.”

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (35-44) vs Portland Trail Blazers (27-52)

When: April 7, 2022, 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

