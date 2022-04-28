Game thread: Devin Booker returning to action for Suns in game 6 against Pelicans

You better believe that tonight’s sell-out crowd is going to let Chris Paul know what they thought of his extremely dirty kick to Jose Alvarado’s groin in game 5.

The League Office hit Paul with a Flagrant 1 foul for his actions several hours before the start of game 6 between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns.

Chris Paul (PHX) has been assessed a Flagrant Foul 1 upon league review for his contact against Jose Alvarado (NOP) at 4:35 of the 2nd quarter on 4/26/22. pic.twitter.com/TY2JM3vbfr — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) April 28, 2022

Paul has developed a history of striking players below the belt in their groin region, going all the way back to his college days when he played for Wake Forest.

The bigger news, though, is Devin Booker will be returning to action tonight, making his first appearance since leaving in the third quarter of game 2 with a Grade 1 right hamstring injury.

Willie Green isn’t surprised by the news, telling pregame media that he honestly thought Booker might return sooner.

Don’t expect for Booker to play a full allotment of minutes. In my opinion, he will use tonight to get his rhythm back, both for individual and team purposes, so that if a game 7 gets forced, those potential hiccups will be out of the way.

For more on Thursday’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (2-3) vs Phoenix Suns (3-2)

When: April 28, 2022, 6:30 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, TNT

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

