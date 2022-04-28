 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game thread: Devin Booker returning to action for Suns in game 6 against Pelicans

NBA hits Chris Paul with a Flagrant 1 foul for kicking Jose Alvarado in his groin

By Oleh Kosel
New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns - Game Two Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

You better believe that tonight’s sell-out crowd is going to let Chris Paul know what they thought of his extremely dirty kick to Jose Alvarado’s groin in game 5.

The League Office hit Paul with a Flagrant 1 foul for his actions several hours before the start of game 6 between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns.

Paul has developed a history of striking players below the belt in their groin region, going all the way back to his college days when he played for Wake Forest.

The bigger news, though, is Devin Booker will be returning to action tonight, making his first appearance since leaving in the third quarter of game 2 with a Grade 1 right hamstring injury.

Willie Green isn’t surprised by the news, telling pregame media that he honestly thought Booker might return sooner.

Don’t expect for Booker to play a full allotment of minutes. In my opinion, he will use tonight to get his rhythm back, both for individual and team purposes, so that if a game 7 gets forced, those potential hiccups will be out of the way.

For more on Thursday’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (2-3) vs Phoenix Suns (3-2)

When: April 28, 2022, 6:30 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, TNT

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

