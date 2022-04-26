Game thread: Herb Jones slapped with Flagrant 1 foul from game 4

The New Orleans Pelicans will tip-off against the Phoenix Suns at the top of the hour, but Herb Jones was hit with a Flagrant 1 foul earlier in the day.

The NBA league office reviewed a play from game 4, specifically at the 9:52 mark of the third quarter, and decided to penalize Jones for knocking Chris Paul down.

Herbert Jones (NOP) has been assessed a Flagrant Foul 1 upon league review for his contact against Chris Paul (PHX) at 9:52 of the 3rd quarter on 4/24/22. pic.twitter.com/bG5zS5zC4O — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) April 26, 2022

It’s interesting to note that there was no call made by the referees during the game. If you watch closely, Paul threw his arm/elbow at Jones and made contact seconds earlier. Jones was mystified that there was no whistle, as evidenced by him turning to the closest official.

Had the official properly called a foul on Paul’s initial contact, there wouldn’t have been an opportunity for Jones to react on the play.

Then there’s also the question of just how flagrant was Jones in his action. Paul hit the ground quickly but bounced up nearly as fast off the floor. Stunt men could learn a thing or two here. I’m not saying it appeared to be a flop entirely, but let’s be real, this play certainly didn’t appear malicious enough that Jones needed to be slapped with a Flagrant 1 two days after it had occurred.

There’s been a lot of physical play in this series, so I have questions. Why single out Jones? Paul threw several elbows at Jose Alvarado during his eight-second count penalty. Or how about the hard foul directed at Jones’ head area after the rookie stole an inbounds pass? While CP3 was hit with a Flagrant 1 foul, that contact appeared to amount to being unnecessary and excessive — the definition of a Flagrant 2 foul.

Why is Jones’ Flagrant 1 foul important after the fact? Well, if a player exceeds 3 points (a Flagrant 1 is worth 1 point; a Flagrant 2, 2 points), he will receive an automatic suspension.

Flagrant 1 = 1 pt

Flagrant 2 = 2 pts



A player will receive the points set forth above for each flagrant committed during the Playoffs. If the player’s Playoff total exceeds 3 pts, he will receive an automatic suspension following the game in which his point total exceeds 3 pts. https://t.co/NvL0Z6wyNH — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) April 26, 2022

As I said, I have questions. Let’s hope new ones don’t arise tonight too, NBA Official.

