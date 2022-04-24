Game thread: Brandon Ingram shining brightly in first postseason

The Pelicans and Suns will do battle in what could be the last game of the season inside the Smoothie King Center. Trailing 2-1 in this playoff series, the Pels have to either win tonight or on Tuesday in Phoenix to force a game 6 in New Orleans.

Brandon Ingram in the playoffs



29.7 PPG

7.7 RPG

5.0 APG

.526/.636/.957

66.3% TS%



Unreal — David Fisher (@Fish_TBW) April 23, 2022

One player that can be relied upon to do his best in making that scenario a reality is Brandon Ingram. The 2020 All-Star has been all kinds of special in his first postseason, entering Sunday’s matchup with averages of 29.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

That’s All-NBA caliber!

CJ McCollum has been good in support (26.0 points, 44.8 3PT%), but New Orleans is lacking that third consistent scorer. Jonas Valanciunas has particularly not performed up to expectations thus far, struggling immensely to put the ball through the hoop (11.3 points, 34.3 FG%).

Here’s to the New Orleans starting center gets back in a familiar groove.

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (1-2) vs Phoenix Suns (2-1)

When: April 24, 2022, 8:30 p.m. CT

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, TNT

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

