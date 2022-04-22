Game thread: Delayed start for Pelicans-Suns game 3

The New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns will tip off slightly after the scheduled time of 8:30 p.m. Central due to a suspicious package near Atlanta’s State Farm Arena delaying the start of the Hawks-Heat matchup.

Pelicans-Suns has been delayed to a 9 pm CT tip-off — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 22, 2022

Since we’ve got a few extra minutes to fill, let’s talk championship aspirations because the Pelicans odds have jumped up significantly since the start of this week.

Team Championship Odds on morning of April 18 Team Championship Odds on morning of April 22 Phoenix Suns 11/5 Golden State Warriors 11/4 Milwaukee Bucks 9/2 Boston Celtics 9/2 Golden State Warriors 21/4 Phoenix Suns 9/2 Boston Celtics 7/1 Miami Heat 7/1 Miami Heat 9/1 Milwaukee Bucks 9/1 Brooklyn Nets 14/1 Memphis Grizzlies 10/1 Philadelphia 76ers 16/1 Philadelphia 76ers 10/1 Memphis Grizzlies 20/1 Brooklyn Nets 22/1 Utah Jazz 22/1 Dallas Mavericks 25/1 Minnesota Timberwolves 66/1 Utah Jazz 40/1 Dallas Mavericks 80/1 New Orleans Pelicans 80/1 Denver Nuggets 80/1 Chicago Bulls 100/1 Toronto Raptors 125/1 Minnesota Timberwolves 200/1 Atlanta Hawks 200/1 Atlanta Hawks 500/1 Chicago Bulls 200/1 Denver Nuggets 500/1 New Orleans Pelicans 250/1 Toronto Raptors 750/1

With no Devin Booker — perhaps for the rest of this first-round series — and the Pelicans winning game 2 in Phoenix, the improved odds should not come as a complete surprise.

That said, realize New Orleans is still considered a large underdog to advance against Phoenix. For instance, FiveThirtyEight is giving the Pelicans a 27% of moving to the next round.

For more on tonight’s game, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (1-1) vs Phoenix Suns (1-1)

When: April 22, 2022, 9:00 p.m. CT (was originally 8:30 p.m.)

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

For more Pelicans talk, subscribe to The Bird Calls podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow this author on Twitter at @OlehKosel.