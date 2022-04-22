Game thread: Delayed start for Pelicans-Suns game 3

The New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns will tip off slightly after the scheduled time of 8:30 p.m. Central due to a suspicious package near Atlanta’s State Farm Arena delaying the start of the Hawks-Heat matchup.
April 22, 2022
Pelicans-Suns has been delayed to a 9 pm CT tip-off— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 22, 2022
Since we’ve got a few extra minutes to fill, let’s talk championship aspirations because the Pelicans odds have jumped up significantly since the start of this week.
|Team
|Championship Odds on morning of April 18
|Team
|Championship Odds on morning of April 22
|Phoenix Suns
|11/5
|Golden State Warriors
|11/4
|Milwaukee Bucks
|9/2
|Boston Celtics
|9/2
|Golden State Warriors
|21/4
|Phoenix Suns
|9/2
|Boston Celtics
|7/1
|Miami Heat
|7/1
|Miami Heat
|9/1
|Milwaukee Bucks
|9/1
|Brooklyn Nets
|14/1
|Memphis Grizzlies
|10/1
|Philadelphia 76ers
|16/1
|Philadelphia 76ers
|10/1
|Memphis Grizzlies
|20/1
|Brooklyn Nets
|22/1
|Utah Jazz
|22/1
|Dallas Mavericks
|25/1
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|66/1
|Utah Jazz
|40/1
|Dallas Mavericks
|80/1
|New Orleans Pelicans
|80/1
|Denver Nuggets
|80/1
|Chicago Bulls
|100/1
|Toronto Raptors
|125/1
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|200/1
|Atlanta Hawks
|200/1
|Atlanta Hawks
|500/1
|Chicago Bulls
|200/1
|Denver Nuggets
|500/1
|New Orleans Pelicans
|250/1
|Toronto Raptors
|750/1
With no Devin Booker — perhaps for the rest of this first-round series — and the Pelicans winning game 2 in Phoenix, the improved odds should not come as a complete surprise.
That said, realize New Orleans is still considered a large underdog to advance against Phoenix. For instance, FiveThirtyEight is giving the Pelicans a 27% of moving to the next round.
For more on tonight’s game, please give our preview a read.
Who: New Orleans Pelicans (1-1) vs Phoenix Suns (1-1)
When: April 22, 2022, 9:00 p.m. CT (was originally 8:30 p.m.)
Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN
Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM
