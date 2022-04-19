Game thread: Pelicans have adjustments in mind, will they work against Suns in game 2?

The New Orleans Pelicans will tip off against the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 p.m. and expect to see adjustments from the start and then throughout game 2.

Willie Green talked about the need to have all five players contributing on the court, similar to how they’ve done all season. So when Chris Paul or Devin Booker are guarding either Herb Jones or Jaxson Hayes, the rest of the Pelicans on the court need to look for them, hit them in good position and trust they’ll make the right play.

In addition, the New Orleans head coach stated that Paul shouldn’t get the same comfortable looks he enjoyed in the fourth quarter which led to 17 points within a six-minute span.

While it sounds like Jones will start on CP3 and BI on Booker again, Green mentioned in pregame that the coverages are going to be mixed up more often.

“He’s going to be matched up against some of these key guys,” Green said. “Sometimes they’re matched up against him and that’s just the way it is. He takes on the challenge. I think that’s the beauty in Brandon is that, as we’ve come down the stretch, he wants to guard some of these primetime guys. Now we’ll do a better job of mixing it up and not have him on Booker the whole game, but he’ll definitely be matched up back on him.”

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (0-1) at Phoenix Suns (1-0)

When: April 19, 2022, 9:00 p.m.

Where to watch: TNT

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

