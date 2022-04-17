Game thread: Almost time for some playoff basketball, Let’s GEAUX Pelicans!

Hello 2022 playoffs, we’re here!

For game 1 in the first-round series between the Pelicans and Suns, Willie Green is going to trot out a starting five of CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Jaxson Hayes and Jonas Valanciunas.

This fivesome compiled a 9-3 record (regular season + play-in). For what it’s worth they also posted a +25.0 net rating (150.0 offensive rating, 125.0 defensive rating) in 11 minutes of action against the Suns.

Monty Williams is countering with Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton.

This five didn't spend a single second on the court against the Pelicans due to a various player(s) being out in each regular season meeting.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) at Phoenix Suns (64-18)

When: April 17, 2022, 8:00 p.m.

Where to watch: TNT

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

