Pelicans fall to Warriors, lose 128-107 — let the focus on play-in game begin in earnest!

In more ways than one, Pelicans fans: thanks for sticking around!

With no Brandon Ingram, Devonte’ Graham, Herb Jones, Jonas Valanciunas and very little of CJ McCollum, the Pels were quite obviously taking it easy tonight. Warrior star Klay Thompson didn’t care who was out there, he was in town to shoot it. He finished with 41 points on 29 shots. The Pels lost 128-107. Someone had to lead Nola in scoring; tonight it was Naji Marshall with 19 points and six assists.

The best, most focused New Orleans talent on the floor may have come at halftime when rap legends Juvenile and Mannie Fresh took the mics.

The final night of the regular season held no play-in ramifications for the Pelicans, who will face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night in the 9-10 play-in game. Based on recent crowds and excitement throughout the city and fanbase, the Blender will be spinnin’.

The 82-game season season: everyone’s heard it. This team started 1-12 and 3-16. No Zion. Ingram injuries. Many, including me, called this team dead ... but here they are, one of the hottest teams in the league, trying to squeeze in more than just one postseason game.

To the game itself; the Pelicans struggled shooting in the first quarter, other than a few highlights from Trey Murphy III, but were kept alive by offensive rebounding. CJ started the game, but maybe he had a Jrue Holiday-like contract bonus, because after 5 minutes to start, he never came back in.

Trey Murphy III DUNK!!

Nola was down 20 at the half and shot just 3 of 21 through the first two quarters. Most of the night was garbage time, despite the home team making 14 3-pointers.

Wait a minute.

True.

So, thanks for sticking around and COME BACK WEDNESDAY!