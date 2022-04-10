Game thread: Pelicans versus Warriors

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without a number of key players for their regular season finale against the Golden State Warriors.
- Brandon Ingram (right hamstring tightness)
- Devonte’ Graham (right knee soreness)
- Herbert Jones (right tibia contusion)
- Jonas Valanciunas (right ankle soreness)
The foursome, who should be rested in a game that has no bearing on the standings, will join Kira Lewis (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) on the sidelines.
Willie Green will start CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy, Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez.
Steve Kerr will trot out Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Moses Moody, Draymond Green and Kevin Looney at tip-off.
Who: New Orleans Pelicans (36-45) vs Golden State Warriors (52-29)
When: April 10, 2022, 8:30 p.m.
Where to watch: TNT
Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM
