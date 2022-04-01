Game thread: LeBron James, Anthony Davis available for Pelicans-Lakers matchup

Heading into their final matchup of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers, the New Orleans Pelicans are very much in control of their own destiny. They sit ninth in the Western Conference and Brandon Ingram relishes the position in the standings.

“You know, it’s fun,” Ingram said after this morning’s shootaround session. “It’s fun to see the goal and try and attack it in every way. Take it game by game, we know tonight is important. We all have to come out with an urgency on the offensive and defensive end and be really, really good.”

Ingram’s game has improved a lot since getting traded. Evidence of that can be witnessed in career matchups against the Lakers.

In his first five games in a New Orleans uniform against the Lakers, the Pelicans lost all five. However, things have been vastly different since, with the Pels riding a three-game winning streak when he’s been on the floor against the Purple and Gold.

There’s also been a noticeable spike in his production.

Points Rebounds Assists Turnovers FG% During 0-5 stretch 22.8 3.4 3.0 4.0 37.7% During 3-0 stretch 27.0 5.0 5.7 1.7 57.1%

LeBron James and Anthony Davis were both listed as questionable earlier in the day, but as expected, both will be on the floor in an attempt to save the Lakers’ season.

Carmelo Anthony is out with a non-Covid illness.

Six games remain. If Ingram and the Pelicans manage to post a victory in Los Angeles tonight, their odds of making the Play-In Tournament dramatically improve.

Let’s Geaux Pels!

For more on tonight's matchup, please give our preview a read!

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (33-43) at Los Angeles Lakers (31-45)

When: April 1, 2022, 9:30 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA TV, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

