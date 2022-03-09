Game thread: Pelicans to battle Magic after earlier SKC power outage

Tonight’s Pelicans-Magic game was in danger of being postponed, or at least delayed, thanks to a small animal.

A power outage hampered parts of downtown New Orleans this morning after a bird had knocked out an electrical substation. One of the regions affected included the Caesar’s SuperDome area, with the Smoothie King Center being forced to run on auxiliary power for much of the day.

Fortunately, full power was restored inside the SKC just before 4:30 pm. There is a downside to the story, however.

The Pelicans had already ruled out Brandon Ingram, who will miss a second straight contest due to right hamstring soreness. Had this matchup been pushed to a later date, perhaps BI could have been available for it.

Injury Report Update: Brandon Ingram is out for tonight's game (Right Hamstring Soreness) — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 9, 2022

This contest will mark Ingram’s 16th missed game of the season. The Pelicans have compiled a 2-13 record to date when the 24-year-old star has been sidelined due to injury.

Tony Snell started in place of Ingram on Tuesday against the Grizzlies. He managed to convert only 1 of 6 field goal attempts, however, producing his lowest point output in a New Orleans uniform this season.

Jalen Suggs, who was listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain, is a go for tonight. Markelle Fultz is out on the second night of a back-to-back after appearing in Orlando’s contest against the Suns yesterday though.

Jonathan Isaac has yet to suit up in the 2021-22 campaign as he continues to rehab from a torn left ACL suffered in the bubble.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (27-38) vs Orlando Magic (16-50)

When: March 9, 2022, 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

