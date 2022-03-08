Game thread: Brandon Ingram OUT for Pelicans-Grizzlies matchup

Ahead of their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, the New Orleans Pelicans placed Brandon Ingram on the injury report with right hamstring soreness earlier in the day.

In pregame media, Willie Green stated that Ingram would be a game-time decision, needing to go through warmups to surmise his availability. The head coach also said that Ingram first began experiencing the soreness his hamstring after Sunday’s game against the Nuggets.

Well, minutes ago, the unfortunate news was posted on Twitter — Ingram is out for tonight’s contest.

Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) is out for tonight’s game at Memphis — Daniel Sallerson (@dsallerson) March 8, 2022

Brandon Ingram will miss his fifteenth game of the season due to injury.

Tony Snell will take Ingram’s spot in the starting lineup, joining CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Jaxson Hayes and Jonas Valanciunas.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (27-37) at Memphis Grizzlies (44-22)

When: March 8, 2022, 6:30 p.m.

Where to watch: TNT, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

For more Pelicans talk, subscribe to The Bird Calls podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow this author on Twitter at @OlehKosel.