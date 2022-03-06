Game thread: Zion Williamson spotted around New Orleans ahead of Pelicans matchup in Denver

The New Orleans Pelicans will battle the Denver Nuggets in less than an hour’s time, and Michael Malone has made his team aware of the challenge that awaits.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he showed his team the scores of the Pelicans' last 4 games. "It’s not just 4-0. It’s 4-0 and they’re winning by 30 points a night." — Christian Clark (@cclark_13) March 6, 2022

The Pelicans have undoubtedly been impressive on both sides of the ball of late. However, Nikola Jokic presents a test that New Orleans hasn’t confronted since the All-Star break and they’ve had little success in slowing down previously.

One of the favorites to win this season’s Most Valuable Player Award is averaging a triple-double (31.0 PPG, 12.0 REB, 10.0 AST) against the Pels through three matchups.

In other news, Zion Williamson, who was rehabbing in Portland since mid December, has returned to New Orleans and will remain in the city. He was spotted around town today by several locals.

Williamson will continue his rehabilitation in the Pelicans practice facility, with hopes of soon being able to progress to full weight-bearing activities.

For more on tonight’s matchup, please give our preview a read.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (27-36) at Denver Nuggets (37-26)

When: March 6, 2022, 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

