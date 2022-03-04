Game thread: CJ McCollum describes fit and role with Pelicans as “match made in heaven”

Ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Utah Jazz, CJ McCollum posted his latest podcast episode and went into great depth about how the Pelicans are trending upwards.

“One of the coolest stats about how we’ve been playing post All-Star break is that we have the best defensive rating at 96.4 and our offense is ranked third at 120.5,” McCollum said on his Pull Up Podcast. “It shows we’re not only getting stops but we’re getting out and running. We’re playing faster. I’m doing a much better job of distributing the ball, getting to spots, getting assists.”

“I’m really liking how I’m being utilized. I’m loving the situation. I think it’s a match made in heaven. I’m happy to be here.”



Not only is the team playing well of late, though, McCollum reiterates his joy to be in New Orleans, calling it a perfect fit.

“One of the cool things is about how I’m being utilized in terms of being able to play a lot of point guard, being able to be in front of the defense, but also moving off the ball. Willie’s done a great job of incorporating some of the sets and things that I was comfortable with in Portland.”

“I’m just really liking how I’m being utilized. I’m loving the situation. I think it’s a match made in heaven. I’m happy to be here, and I think you can kind of tell, not only based on how well we’re playing, but the joy and cohesiveness that everyone is playing in. I think the cool part is that I haven’t had to make any real adjustments. The way I play is the right way.”

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (26-36) vs Utah Jazz (39-22)

When: March 4, 2022, 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

