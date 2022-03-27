Game thread: Ingram, McCollum, Valanciunas all available to play against LeBron, Lakers

There’s good news ahead of the Pelicans matchup with the Lakers Sunday evening!

Brandon Ingram, who has missed the previous 10 games due to right hamstring soreness, is returning to action and will be in the starting lineup.

CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas, who were both listed as questionable on the latest injury report, will play after going through pregame workouts.

Larry Nance Jr., unfortunately, is out, but this isn’t a surprise. The Pelicans are being mindful about not putting the power forward through back-to-back contests yet after recent knee surgery.

Frank Vogel will have the services of both LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker. Both players missed L.A.’s contest against the 76ers this past Wednesday.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (31-43) vs Los Angeles Lakers (31-42)

When: March 27, 2022, 6:00 p.m.

Where to watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, League Pass

Where to listen: ESPN 100.3 FM

